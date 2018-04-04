× Man dies after swallowing cocaine during traffic stop

SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla. — A Florida man died after swallowing seven grams of cocaine during a traffic stop Monday night, according to the Santa Rosa County Sheriff’s Office.

The man, who has not been identified, was stopped around 10:30 p.m. When he was taken into custody for driving with a suspended license, the deputy saw him place something in his mouth.

When they arrived at the jail, deputies said the man was placed in a “close watch” area due to ingesting an unknown substance.

At 5:45 a.m. Tuesday, he said he wasn’t feeling well and admitted to swallowing cocaine. He was taken away from jail by ambulance and pronounced dead at a local hospital.