Man dies after driving off Blue Ridge Parkway

BUNCOMBE COUNTY, N.C. — A 25-year-old man died after driving off the Blue Ridge Parkway Monday night, according to WLOS.

The car plunged about 250 feet over an embankment just south of Craggy Gardens. A witness told authorities they watched the vehicle go over the embankment and called for help just after 8 p.m.

First responders worked through the night in tough terrain to recover the body of Travis Miller. Emergency workers say he had been ejected from his vehicle.

The chief ranger believes the death was a suicide.