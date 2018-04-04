× Man arrested after robbery at fish game business, shots fired at motel in Greensboro

GREENSBORO, N.C. — A man is in police custody following a robbery investigation that concluded with a report of shots fired at the Regency Inn & Suites on North O Henry Boulevard Wednesday morning, according to a news release from Greensboro police.

Myquel Enrico Jalil Siler, 24, is charged with carrying a concealed weapon, breaking and entering to terrorize and second-degree kidnapping and was served several outstanding orders for arrest based on traffic charges.

Around 3:30 a.m. Wednesday, police were dispatched to a robbery at 3817 Gate City Blvd. Witnesses said three men, all armed with handguns, entered and robbed a fish gaming business. During the investigation into the robbery police learned that one of the suspects involved in the robbery was at the Regency Inn & Suites.

Around 9 a.m. at the motel, Siler saw detectives and ran. He forced a woman who was outside of one of the motel rooms back into her room and then attempted to hide from detectives. Once inside the room shots were fired. Police are still investigating the firing of the weapon.

No one was injured and no officer was involved in the shots fired call.

Siler was taken into custody without incident and is being questioned.

Anyone with information about the incident is encouraged to call Crime Stoppers at (336) 373-1000.