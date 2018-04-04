Guilford 911 communicators talk about job saving lives

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. -- Time means everything once the call for help is locked in.

It's vital details several Guilford Metro 911 telecommunicators must listen to very carefully.

Supervisor Angela Mitchell has experienced these calls over the past 20 years.

"Thousands of calls a day, everyday," Mitchell said.

Mitchell said non-emergency and emergency calls come across multiple headsets.

All of them directed to fire, EMS, police or a sheriff's dispatch team.

Mitchell said there are times when urgent assistance is needed over the phone before first responders can get there.

"Sometimes you're just staying there with them and sometimes try to take their minds off of what's going on," Mitchell said.

That's when people like Kellie Zimmerman take control.

She's part of a group that provided CPR instructions to 51 911 callers in 2017.

The most ever saved in one year.

For Zimmerman, this only adds to her list of people she's saved in her six years on the job.

"It's pretty cool to know that there's five people walking around today that might not have been if I hadn't been there to help," Zimmerman said.

However, these calls can take a toll.

Zimmerman said the medical calls are the most stressful.

"We don't know the outcome of each and every call and it could be a month later before we hear anything about it," Zimmerman said.

Mitchell said as a result they're always hiring because some people can't take the daily burden.

"Of course we do the best we can with what we've got," Mitchell said.

A reason why they're constantly holding job fairs to recruit new employees, but it's the ones like Zimmerman that makes the job feel like a reward for helping others.

"I love my job and I love what I do," Zimmerman said.