Employee's car stolen during robbery at Winston-Salem Bojangles

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — An employee’s car was stolen during a robbery at a Bojangles in Winston-Salem early Wednesday morning, according to a press release.

The robbery happened around 3:55 a.m. at the Bojangles on Reynolda Road. The employee told officers that a suspect approached her in the parking lot, pulled out a gun and ordered her to open the business. Once inside, the person took an undisclosed amount of money before driving away in the employee’s Honda Accord.

No one was injured during the robbery.

Anyone with information about the robbery is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at (336) 727-2800.