Employee shot during robbery at Winston-Salem convenience store

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A man is in serious condition after being shot multiple times during a robbery in Winston-Salem early Wednesday morning, according to a press release.

At about 12:21 a.m., police went to Mo’s Chicken and Grocery on Indiana Avenue in reference to an armed robbery. Officers learned that two suspects entered the business and pulled a gun on the clerk. When another employee confronted them with his own weapon, he was shot multiple times.

The suspects left the business in a car and the employee was taken to Wake Forest Baptist Hospital.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at (336) 727-2800.