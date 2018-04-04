Easy-to-make spring-inspired recipes
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — This spring enjoy a picnic in the park or a light lunch on the porch. On this Recipe Wednesday, we’ve got the perfect dishes for the season.
Shannon Smith shared some easy recipes at Willow’s Bistro in Winston-Salem.
Fried Green Tomato BLT
Ingredients:
- 2 ea slice wheat bread, toasted
- 3 ea bacon, cooked
- 2 ea lettuce leafs
- 4 ea fried green tomato
- 1 oz goat cheese crumble
- ½ oz sun-dried tomato aioli
Directions:
- Toast the bread before smearing the aioli on it
- Sprinkle the goat cheese
- Add bacon, lettuce and fried green tomatoes.
- Place last piece of bread on top
Sun-dried Tomato Aioli
Ingredients:
- 4 oz sun-dried tomatoes
- 4 ea basil leaf, chiffonade
- 4 oz mayo
- 1 t garlic, chopped
- 2 T grated parmesan
- t.t. salt/pepper
Directions:
- Cover sun-dried tomatoes with hot water and soak for 30 minutes
- Drain the soft sun-dried tomatoes
- Add tomatoes, parmesan, garlic and basil to a food processor
- Pulse a couple of times smooth
- Add mayo and pulse again to combine
- Season with salt and pepper
Fried Green Tomatoes
Ingredients:
- 1 ea green tomato
- 2 c buttermilk
- 2 ea egg, beaten
- 2 c flour, seasoned (paprika, garlic powder, onion powder, s/p)
- 2 c panko breadcrumbs
- t.t. salt/pepper
- Countertop fryer set to 350-degrees
Directions:
- Slice the green tomato about ¼ inch thick
- Combine the buttermilk and egg mixture, then soak green tomatoes in it
- Dredge each tomato in the flour (doing one at a time throughout the process)
- Dredge back in the buttermilk/egg mixture
- Dredge in the panko breadcrumbs
- Press and pack the panko on the tomato to get good coverage
- Reserve flat until they are all done (You can freeze some at this point if you want to make extra)
- Fry at 350F until golden brown
- Season with salt and pepper
Hummus w/ local vegetable
Ingredients:
- 1 can (14 oz can) chickpeas
- 1 ea lemon
- 4 T tahini, sesame paste
- 2 T cumin
- 1 T garlic
- 2 T olive oil
Directions:
- Place all in a food processor and puree until smooth
- Adjust seasoning with salt and pepper
- Use water to adjust the thickness
Ahi Tuna and Pineapple Salad
Ingredients:
- 4 oz ahi tuna, grilled
- 3 oz salad mix
- 1 oz pineapple, grilled
- ½ oz red onion slice
- 3 each grape tomato, sliced in half
- Pinch micro cilantro
Directions:
- Grill tuna rare or to the temperature you like
- Spray grill with vegetable spray, like PAM before you grill
- Make sure grill is really hot (500F) before grilling
- Place salad mix in a bowl
- Put the rest of the ingredients over the salad mix
- Service with a mango or citrus vinaigrette
Chicken and Pear Salad
Ingredients:
- 6 oz organic chicken breast, grilled
- 3 oz salad mix
- ¼ ea bosc pear, sliced
- 2 oz local goat cheese crumbles
- 2 oz peanut, roasted salted
Directions:
- Grill chicken until 165 F
- Place salad mix in a bowl
- Put the rest of the ingredients over the salad mix
- Service with a whole grain mustard & apple cider vinaigrette
