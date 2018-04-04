× Easy-to-make spring-inspired recipes

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — This spring enjoy a picnic in the park or a light lunch on the porch. On this Recipe Wednesday, we’ve got the perfect dishes for the season.

Shannon Smith shared some easy recipes at Willow’s Bistro in Winston-Salem.

Fried Green Tomato BLT

Ingredients:

2 ea slice wheat bread, toasted

3 ea bacon, cooked

2 ea lettuce leafs

4 ea fried green tomato

1 oz goat cheese crumble

½ oz sun-dried tomato aioli

Directions:

Toast the bread before smearing the aioli on it Sprinkle the goat cheese Add bacon, lettuce and fried green tomatoes. Place last piece of bread on top

Sun-dried Tomato Aioli

Ingredients:

4 oz sun-dried tomatoes

4 ea basil leaf, chiffonade

4 oz mayo

1 t garlic, chopped

2 T grated parmesan

t.t. salt/pepper

Directions:

Cover sun-dried tomatoes with hot water and soak for 30 minutes Drain the soft sun-dried tomatoes Add tomatoes, parmesan, garlic and basil to a food processor Pulse a couple of times smooth Add mayo and pulse again to combine Season with salt and pepper

Fried Green Tomatoes

Ingredients:

1 ea green tomato

2 c buttermilk

2 ea egg, beaten

2 c flour, seasoned (paprika, garlic powder, onion powder, s/p)

2 c panko breadcrumbs

t.t. salt/pepper

Countertop fryer set to 350-degrees

Directions:

Slice the green tomato about ¼ inch thick Combine the buttermilk and egg mixture, then soak green tomatoes in it Dredge each tomato in the flour (doing one at a time throughout the process) Dredge back in the buttermilk/egg mixture Dredge in the panko breadcrumbs Press and pack the panko on the tomato to get good coverage Reserve flat until they are all done (You can freeze some at this point if you want to make extra) Fry at 350F until golden brown Season with salt and pepper

Hummus w/ local vegetable

Ingredients:

1 can (14 oz can) chickpeas

1 ea lemon

4 T tahini, sesame paste

2 T cumin

1 T garlic

2 T olive oil

Directions:

Place all in a food processor and puree until smooth Adjust seasoning with salt and pepper Use water to adjust the thickness

Ahi Tuna and Pineapple Salad

Ingredients:

4 oz ahi tuna, grilled

3 oz salad mix

1 oz pineapple, grilled

½ oz red onion slice

3 each grape tomato, sliced in half

Pinch micro cilantro

Directions:

Grill tuna rare or to the temperature you like Spray grill with vegetable spray, like PAM before you grill Make sure grill is really hot (500F) before grilling Place salad mix in a bowl Put the rest of the ingredients over the salad mix Service with a mango or citrus vinaigrette

Chicken and Pear Salad

Ingredients:

6 oz organic chicken breast, grilled

3 oz salad mix

¼ ea bosc pear, sliced

2 oz local goat cheese crumbles

2 oz peanut, roasted salted

Directions:

Grill chicken until 165 F Place salad mix in a bowl Put the rest of the ingredients over the salad mix Service with a whole grain mustard & apple cider vinaigrette