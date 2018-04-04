× DNA test reveals a woman’s biological father was her parents’ fertility doctor

A woman was shocked when she learned through an Ancestry.com test that her biological father was actually her parents’ fertility doctor, according to The Washington Post.

Kelli Rowlette, 36, is suing Dr. Gerald Mortimer after she learned of a parent-child relationship between the two.

The lawsuit says her mother underwent artificial insemination, and during the process, the former obstetrician-gynecologist allegedly used his own sperm to get Rowlette’s mother pregnant.

According to the paper, Rowlette’s parents agreed to mix the husband’s sperm with other matching donors.

When she became pregnant in May 1981, Mortimer delivered Rowlette.

“Dr. Mortimer cried when Ms. Ashby informed him they were moving,” the lawsuit says. “Dr. Mortimer knew Kelli Rowlette was his biological daughter but did not disclose this to Ms. Ashby or Mr. Fowler.”

At first, the 36-year-old didn’t believe the test, but later found her birth certificate with Mortimer’s signature.

She is suing the doctor for medical negligence, battery, breach of contract, emotional distress and fraud.