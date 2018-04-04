Asheboro dog school goes way beyond basic obedience training

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ASHEBORO, N.C. -- At Southern Tails Dog School they go well beyond basic obedience.

"The methods are all positive," said Ally Thomas-Hall, who started working with dogs in the 1970's. "When I found I could make a living doing this, that was the best thing I could imagine."

Eventually they go on to more advanced tricks including fetching drinks from a refrigerator or riding a skateboard.

"When you teach behaviors you just teach a little part of it and then you practice that for a few days," Thomas-Hall said. "Using these positive methods to train dogs, that's what develops these relationships."

You can learn more about the school by visiting SouthernTailsDogSchool.com.