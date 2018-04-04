2 killed in crash on I-40 in Winston-Salem identified

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. -- Highway Patrol has identified the two people killed in a crash on Interstate 40 westbound in Winston-Salem Tuesday night.

The crash, which involved a tractor-trailer and a car, happened near mile marker 188 at 11:34 p.m.

Troopers say Justin Piner, 25, of Winston-Salem, was driving the car when it hit the back of the tractor-trailer.

Both Piner and his passenger, Walter Overton, 22, of Lewisville, were killed in the crash.

Troopers estimate Piner was going 90 to 100 mph at the time of the crash.

The driver of the tractor-trailer made no traffic violations and was not injured, troopers said.