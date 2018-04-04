2 dead after crash on Interstate 40 westbound in Winston-Salem

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. -- Two people are dead following an overnight crash on Interstate 40 westbound in Winston-Salem, according to the North Carolina Highway Patrol.
The crash, which involved a tractor-trailer and a car, happened near mile marker 188.
Troopers say the car hit the back of the truck and got wedged underneath the trailer. Both men in the car died while the tractor-trailer driver was uninjured.
All lanes of Interstate 40 westbound were closed for several hours before reopening around 5 a.m.
36.099860 -80.244216