× Woman accused of setting ex-boyfriend on fire during Easter dinner

ALTAMONTE SPRINGS, Fla. — A Florida woman is accused of setting her ex-boyfriend on fire during Easter dinner.

According to the Orlando Sentinel, 38-year-old Shivon Perez asked the man to fix a leaking pipe in her bathroom. While fixing the pipe, he told police that Perez sprayed him with gasoline and said, “you are going to pay.”

After the victim noticed he was on fire, he began taking his clothes off. That’s when the report says Perez tried to lock the front door to prevent him from exiting the apartment and sprayed fluid on the living room floor.

The man was eventually able to escape with severe burns on his face, chest, neck, arm, and hand.

Perez has been charged with attempted homicide, arson and kidnapping. She behind bars without bond.