Tractor-trailer crash on I-40 eastbound in Greensboro causing traffic backups

GREENSBORO, N.C. — A tractor-trailer crash on Interstate 40 eastbound in Greensboro is causing delays Tuesday afternoon.

The crash happened around 12:20 p.m. between the Willow Road Bridge and East Lee Street.

Troopers say the wreck may cause traffic backups until 4 p.m. as they try to pull the vehicle from the interstate.

There is no word on injuries.

I-40E/Bus85N – between 29N and W. Gate City….one lane closed after a tractor trailer crashed down a ravine. Unknown injuries. Expect delays for an extended cleanup.

# pic.twitter.com/41wnild18c — Chris Weaver (@chris8video) April 3, 2018