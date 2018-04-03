Talking to your child about online pornography

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. -- John Van Arnam is the founder of The Third Talk, a nonprofit organization that aims to help mediate and guide the conversation of exposure to online pornography.

“We are here to initiate that conversation for parents in a way that kids and parents can both understand and when they leave they can continue that conversation," said Van Arnam, a father himself. “We do that in three different ways; we explain to them how it’s not real, it’s not healthy and it's not fun.”

While privacy setting are available on various forms of electronic media, Van Arnam said that they are not reliable and can be manipulated.

“The average age is about 11 and a half that kids are first exposed to this and what happened is that they begin to see people as objects, they begin to believe that what they’re seeing is sexual education and that the interactions that people have in pornography is real,” Van Arnam said. “This can affect them in a way when they’re very young certainly, the way that they interact as they get older in longer term relationships and marriages.”

Sgt. Triche, with the Guilford County Sheriff’s Office, deals with internet crimes against children and agrees that age-appropriate conversation should begin early about limitations.

“A lot of times parents get lulled into the belief that it’s not possible for their children to find their way to unsafe places and so they delay having that talk,” Triche said. “It’s much better to start having the initial talks even if it’s something as simple as making sure children know to come to them and check with them and that they won’t be in trouble with their parents.”

In 2017, detectives with the Guilford County Sheriff Office investigated 38 internet crimes against children. Triche said, however, often times those cases overlap with other internet crimes and violations.

Parents can watch videos and view guides for talking points at thethirdtalk.org, meant to be b-partisan and non-denominational.