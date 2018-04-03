× Registered sex offender accused of being on 2 Davidson County school grounds

LEXINGTON, N.C. — A Lexington man was arrested on Monday for allegedly being on the property of two Davidson County schools, according to a press release.

Robert Holbrook, 30, is charged with being on the premises of a school or childcare facility as a registered sex offender.

On March 21, Davidson County Sheriff’s Investigators learned that Holbrook had been on the premises of Silver Valley Elementary School and South Davidson Middle School.

Following an investigation, Holbrook was arrested without incident in Lexington.

He was taken to the Davidson County Jail on a $10,000 secured bond. He has an April 13 court date.