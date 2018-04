Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SAN BRUNO, Calif. -- Police are responding to an active shooter situation at YouTube headquarters in California, San Bruno police confirmed to FOX8.

San Francisco General Hospital has received multiple patients from the shooting at YouTube headquarters, a hospital official told CBS News.

There is no word on the extent of the victims' injuries.

A female suspect is dead at the scene, NBC News reports.

The headquarters is located at 901 Cherry Ave. in San Bruno.

SWAT team advancing into the building. A post shared by Graeme (@instagraemedm) on Apr 3, 2018 at 1:13pm PDT

We are responding to an active shooter. Please stay away from Cherry Ave & Bay Hill Drive. — San Bruno Police (@SanBrunoPolice) April 3, 2018

Active shooter at YouTube HQ. Heard shots and saw people running while at my desk. Now barricaded inside a room with coworkers. — Vadim Lavrusik (@Lavrusik) April 3, 2018

Active shooter at @YouTube. Becky and I are safe — Dan Afergan (@danafergan) April 3, 2018

My friend at @Google @YouTube in San Bruno says there's an active shooter on campus. Really hoping this is somewhat of a hoax or blown out of proportion. 😕 pic.twitter.com/dkKbjHGEUj — Will Hudson (@MrWillToLive) April 3, 2018

We are seeing @YouTube employees being brought out with hands up! pic.twitter.com/ZlSMY9FIVm — Erin (@erinjeanc) April 3, 2018