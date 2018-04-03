Person killed in overnight crash in Thomasville identified

THOMASVILLE, N.C. -- Highway Patrol has released the identity of the person killed in a crash in Thomasville early Tuesday morning.
The crash happened just before 1 a.m. on Interstate 85 southbound near Exit 102 for Lake Road in Thomasville.
Highway Patrol says Edrian Argales, 19, of Charlotte, was driving the car when it crashed for a currently unknown reason.
The front seat passenger, Robert Young, 18, of Charlotte, was killed in the crash, Highway Patrol said.
A 17-year-old girl was in the back seat of the car.
Both Argales and the 17-year-old were taken to Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center. There is no word on the extent of their injuries.
Highway Patrol said charges are pending.
35.882637 -80.081988