Person killed in overnight crash in Thomasville identified

THOMASVILLE, N.C. -- Highway Patrol has released the identity of the person killed in a crash in Thomasville early Tuesday morning.

The crash happened just before 1 a.m. on Interstate 85 southbound near Exit 102 for Lake Road in Thomasville.

Highway Patrol says Edrian Argales, 19, of Charlotte, was driving the car when it crashed for a currently unknown reason.

The front seat passenger, Robert Young, 18, of Charlotte, was killed in the crash, Highway Patrol said.

A 17-year-old girl was in the back seat of the car.

Both Argales and the 17-year-old were taken to Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center. There is no word on the extent of their injuries.

Highway Patrol said charges are pending.