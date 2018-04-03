× North Carolina suing US government over census question

RALEIGH, N.C. — Attorney General Josh Stein on Tuesday filed a lawsuit against the United States government over the addition of a question about citizenship on the 2020 census, according to a press release.

Stein argues that adding a citizenship question would “depress census turnout in states with large immigrant populations, directly threatening those states’ fair representation for billions of dollars in critical federal funds for education, infrastructure, and more, as well as in Congress and the Electoral College.”

“North Carolinians pay taxes to the federal government every year,” he said. “In return, they rightfully expect to receive our state’s fair share of federal funding for our roads and schools and an appropriate number of Representatives in Congress. That’s what an accurate Census provides for and why I will fight any effort to politicize it.”

North Carolina was among 17 states, the District of Columbia and six cities to sue the Trump administration over the question.

The lawsuit was filed in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York.