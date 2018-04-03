Multiple shelters destroyed after fire intentionally set at Randolph County firing range

RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. — Several shelters and shooting benches at a Randolph County firing range were destroyed after a fire was intentionally set early Monday morning, according to Randolph County Fire Marshal Erik Beard.

The fire started around 4:33 a.m. at Triad Action Shooters Klub on Fuller Mill Road in Trinity. Beard says the fire was intentionally set and four or five small structures were burned.

A $5,000 reward has been offered for information that leads to an arrest.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Randolph County Sheriff’s Office at (336) 318-6699 or Crime Stoppers at (336) 672-7463.