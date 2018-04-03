Man killed in crash on northbound I-85 in Greensboro identified

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- The man killed Tuesday morning in a crash on northbound Interstate 85 in Greensboro has been identified.

Greensboro police have identified the victim as 46-year-old Gary Thomas Johnson, of Hillsborough.

At 6:01 a.m., police were notified of a single-vehicle crash near South Elm-Eugene Street. Arriving officers found a car on its side along the shoulder of the roadway.

According to the release, Johnson lost control of the vehicle, ran off the roadway to the right and rolled over before coming to rest on the shoulder. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The wreck blocked two lanes at South Elm-Eugene Street. The lanes were closed for several hours.