Local man reflects on Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s 1958 visit to Bennett College

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- Lewis A. Brandon III will never forget the night Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. came to Bennett College in Greensboro.

“It was a big deal,” said Brandon, the Grassroots History Coordinator at Beloved Community Center. “Here we were on the cusp of making huge changes on the social conditions in the South and I wanted to be a part of it.”

It was Feb. 11, 1958 -- a Tuesday. King was just 29 years old, but had already risen to fame leading the 1955 Montgomery Bus Boycott.

“The chapel was packed,” Brandon recalled. “We were in the little theater, which held 200 people, but people were everywhere.”

Brandon was a freshman at North Carolina A&T and 60 years later, he remembers King’s visit well.

“It was a mixed audience,” he said. “On my row were three middle-aged white women who had come to hear the speech.”

The civil rights leaders spoke for a little over an hour covering the progress made so far, the work still to be done and the importance of voting.

Like many other attendees, Brandon left the speech feeling inspired.

“I tell people I have a degree form A&T that says I graduated from there, but most of my education came from Bennett,” he said.

Brandon, like King, would spend the rest of his life promoting change and justice. The hallway walls at the Beloved Community Center where he works tell that story, showing Brandon encouraging voter registration and picketing segregation.

“He gave me a platform for pushing some ideas I had about the need to correct certain injustices,” he said.