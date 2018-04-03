× Greensboro College student wanted in assaults on campus dismissed from college

GREENSBORO, N.C. — The Greensboro College student who is wanted for two assaults on the campus has been dismissed from the college, the school said in a news release Tuesday afternoon.

Earl Gaddis Jr., 18, of Spring Lake, is being sought by Greensboro police on a felony charge of assault inflicting serious injury and a misdemeanor charge of simple assault in that incident, which led to a brief lockdown on campus.

Gaddis ran from campus after the incident and the college has no information on his whereabouts, according to the release.

The two employees involved in the incident — Calvin Gilmore, director of campus safety and security, and Matthew Long, dean of students — were taken to a hospital for testing after the incident before being sent home that evening. Gilmore, a staff member since 1982, and Long, a staff member since 2007, returned to work within a few days of the incident, the school said.

Anyone with information on where Gaddis is located can call Crime Stoppers at (336) 373-1000.