Daycare workers accused of slamming kids onto floor, stomping on them

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — Two former daycare workers in South Dakota are accused of abusing young children by slamming them onto the floor and stomping on them, according to Argus Leader.

Teresa Gallagher, 31, and Kenedi Wendt, 22, have been charged with 25 counts of abuse to a minor. An investigation into the two began in February after a child told their mother that an employee of Little Blessings Learning Center had banged his head on a mat during naptime.

The alleged abuse was reported to the Department of Social Services and an internal investigation was opened at the daycare.

Police then reviewed surveillance video between Feb. 14 and Feb. 23 that reportedly showed Gallagher and Wendt abusing children during nap time. The women allegedly stepped on the children, banged their heads around and yanked their arms.

“The video was pretty clear, but it was tough to figure out why this took place,” said Sioux Falls police spokesman Sam Clemens. “All of it seemed to be happening really just kind of because.”

Police say most of the children, who are between the ages of 3 and 4, were abused. The women have since been terminated.