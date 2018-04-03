× Charlotte man goes to gas station for juice, wins $100K on scratch-off ticket

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A Charlotte man is celebrating after a craving for coconut juice led him to a $100,000 lottery win, according to the North Carolina Education Lottery.

Jorge Dominguez Santos stopped at the Circle K on Central Avenue on Sunday to get some coconut and orange juice.

While paying, he decided to buy a $4,000,000 Diamond Dazzler scratch-off ticket.

“The prize was the last number I scratched,” Dominguez Santos said. “I saw the ’36’ and ’36’ and knew I won something. I kept scratching slowly and saw the number ‘1’. I thought, ‘Okay. Maybe I won $100.’ I kept scratching, and I couldn’t believe it. I started screaming I was so excited!”

Dominguez Santos claimed his prize Monday morning at lottery headquarters in Raleigh.

After required state and federal tax withholdings, he took home $70,507; he plans to use the money to get a new home.

