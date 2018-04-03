Businesses coming, going at popular shopping strip in Greensboro

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GREENSBORO, N.C. – “Grand Opening,” “Coming Soon” and “For Lease” are a few of the signs you will see at a popular business strip in Greensboro.

The shops on the corner of Cornwallis and Lawndale drives are home to restaurants, like Hops Burger Bar, stores and hair and nail salons. If you've gone by there recently, you may have noticed a few changes.

On Tuesday, FOX8 learned that Scruggs Florist is closing its doors after more than 60 years.

The owner, Robert Scruggs, said he and his wife are aging out of the business.

“I’m getting too old,” Scruggs said. “I’ll be 90 in May.”

Scruggs says he does not have any family members who can take over the business.

“It’s a sad time for me,” Scruggs said.

Scruggs Florist will close on April 29.

Other businesses in the area are just getting started.

Hannah’s Bridge is a nonprofit thrift store. It opened less than two weeks ago.

“It has been going amazing,” said Carina Cole, the store manager.

Proceeds go to help those who have completed addiction treatment get back on their feet.

Small Cakes, a cupcake shop next door to Hops, also opened within the last few months. An employee there told us things are going great.

This spring, the Habitat for Humanity Restore will open at the former Walgreens location.

A restaurant called Taco Mama will begin serving customers on April 23.

"Taco Mama is a fast casual dining experience,” said Damien Jones, the general manager. “We are all about the experience here. We've got great food, great margaritas.”