Bed Bath & Beyond is accepting your Toys ‘R’ Us gift cards — but not for long

With Toys “R” Us closing all 735 of its US stores, there’s a rush for customers to spend gift cards before they’re out-of-date.

Luckily, Bed Bath & Beyond has a solution to the madness.

The retail giant announced it is buying Toys “R” Us and Babies “R” Us gift cards at a discount rate and turning them into Bed Bath & Beyond e-gift cards.

The company will give you $16.05 for a $25 card and $64.20 for a $100 card. They will also take cards with a balance of $20 or greater.

According to the Bed Bath & Beyond website, the company will stop accepting Toys “R” Us gift cards at 11:59 p.m. Thursday.