Alamance County school resource officers prepare for emergency situations

BURLINGTON, N.C. -- Like many parents, W.D. Lowe Jr. is worried about school safety.

“I have to trust and have faith that somebody is gonna be there,” Lowe said, when talking about school shootings. “Hopefully a school resource officer."

And in Burlington, that someone could be Lowe. He’s been working for the Burlington Police Department for over a decade, spending a majority of his tenure as a school resource officer for various schools in the district.

"We are the first line of defense, we're right there on the scene,” Lowe said. "Of course we've had the proper training."

That’s why while the kids are on spring break, resource officers from across Alamance County are in the classroom brushing up on their training for emergency medical responses.

"It's beneficial for every human to know, teachers, SROs, police officers,” said Sgt. Neil Doss, with the Burlington Police Department. "It's just a simple thing you can learn, to keep somebody alive if they are shot."

They’re using tactical tourniquets and other small package-sized supplies in their kit to help stop major bleeding from any wound. The key here is muscle memory, so officers can act quickly in high pressure situations.

"If you get shot in an artery, you have three or four minutes before you can bleed out,” Doss said.

Hopefully these officers will never need to use what they’re learning this week in a real active shooter situation in one of their schools, but when every second counts, it’s better to be prepared.