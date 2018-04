Please enable Javascript to watch this video

THOMASVILLE, N.C. -- One person is dead after a crash in Thomasville early Tuesday morning, according to Davidson County Dispatchers.

The call came in just before 1 a.m. on Interstate 85 southbound near mile marker 102 in Thomasville. Crews say the car crashed down an embankment and caught fire.

The interstate was closed while crews removed the car but it has since reopened.

The person's identity has not been released.