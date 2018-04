Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FORSYTH COUNTY, N.C. -- One person was airlifted to a hospital after a crash on eastbound Interstate 74 Tuesday night.

The crash was reported to Highway Patrol at 7:45 p.m.

The crash happened near the exit to N.C. 66 and involved a van and a car.

There is no word on the condition of the person airlifted or on additional injuries at this time.