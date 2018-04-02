Twin brothers become fathers on the same day

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

TRAVERSE CITY, Mich. -- Twin brothers became fathers on the same day at the same hospital in Michigan, according to WGN.

Josh and Justin Thorington had their babies at a hospital in Traverse City.

Josh's son Jack was born at 4:18 a.m. on March 27 while Justin's daughter Lucy was born just before midnight.

The mothers’ due dates were two weeks apart but they ended up giving birth just 19 hours apart.

"This whole pregnancy, we had always joked, like, 'Oh this could happen on the same day. Wouldn't that be crazy?'" Josh told TODAY. "And that's exactly what happened."