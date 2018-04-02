× Third man charged with murder after man’s body found in Winston-Salem dumpster

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. – A third man is now charged with murdering a man whose body was found in Winston-Salem apartment complex’s dumpster.

Rayshaun Tyrez Hall was arrested Monday and charged with first-degree murder, conspiracy and first-degree kidnapping in connection to the killing of 40-year-old Curtis Jermaine Farrow.

Farrow’s body was found in a dumpster outside Ivy Apartments at 2900 Ivy Avenue near East 30th Street shortly after 11 a.m. Jan. 20.

Winston-Salem police said Farrow died from blunt force trauma and are calling his death a homicide.

Edward Nelson and Quincy Valentine are also facing charges in the case.

Nelson and Valentine also face charges of murder, first-degree kidnapping and felony conspiracy and were jailed without bond.

Police said the four knew each other and the killing wasn’t random.