Parents seek answers after teenage daughter killed in Greensboro 1 week ago

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- It's not easy for Andrea Workman to fully express everything running through her mind on the evening of Easter.

"I'm just still trying to figure out why," Workman said.

Holding her husband Derrick's hand, the two parents try to imagine what their daughter would be doing Sunday if she could spend the holiday with the family.

"Eating some eggs," Andrea said with a chuckle. "Aw, she's too big for that, she's too big for that," Derrick said.

But Sateria Zoe Fleming will never spend another Easter, or any holiday, with her mom and dad. She was shot and killed in Greensboro Monday.

"To shoot a child in the back of her head and run," Andrea Workman said. "They left her in the dirt."

Greensboro Police charged Channay Morehead with Zoe's murder and have arrested another person of interest.

"That's the hard part, trying to understand how it could happen to her," Derrick Workman said.

The Workman's are still struggling to answer the question: why? Why, instead of planning a future for their teenager who loved makeup and wanted to be in the air force, they're now planning her funeral.

Zoe would have turned 17 this month and now her parents are determined to answer their questions.

"We don't want justice," Derrick Workman said. "We demand justice for Zoe."