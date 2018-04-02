× North Carolina day care worker accused of pulling 18-month-old’s hair out

LINCOLN COUNTY, N.C. – A North Carolina day care worker is accused of pulling a 10-month-old child’s hair out.

WBTV reported that Rebecca Nicole DeGregory, 23, was jailed on a $5,000 bond on one misdemeanor count of child abuse.

Authorities started investigating last month after the child’s hair was pulled out at the Mini Academy Daycare Center in Denver.

The victim’s mother said she was originally told by a day care employee that another child had pulled out her daughter’s hair.

The mother said she was called later that day and told by a staff member who reviewed video footage that the suspect had actually pulled out the hair.

The suspect was suspended and later fired from the day care.