× Mother used stun gun to wake teen for Easter church service, police say

PHOENIX – An Arizona mother has been charged after using a Taser to get her teenage son up for an Easter Sunday church service, according to police.

Investigators arrested 40-year-old Sharron Dobbins, of Phoenix, Sunday morning and booked her into jail on a felony child abuse charge, according to Maricopa County court documents.

Dobbins is accused of using the stun gun on her 16-year-old son’s left leg.

“Ms. Dobbins stated that she only sparked the Taser to get the kids up for church on Easter and that she never Tased anyone,” the arresting officer wrote in an arrest report obtained by KPHO.

Another of Dobbins’ sons, 17, and an 18-year-old nephew witnessed the incident, according to the document.

The 16-year-old did not complain of any pain but had two small bumps on his leg where Dobbins allegedly shocked him.

Dobbins, who appeared in court and was ordered not to have any contact with her sons, said that both of her sons are on probation.

“He has an ankle bracelet on,” Dobbins said of the 16-year-old. “He’s under my custody and everything.”

Dobbins said she would make arrangements for the boy to live elsewhere as she awaits her next hearing on April 16.

Dobbins was released to pre-trial services on her own recognizance.