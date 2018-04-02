Man killed in overnight Eden shooting identified

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

EDEN, N.C. -- The man fatally shot in Eden Sunday night has been identified, according to an Eden police news release.

The victim has been identified as 37-year-old Rodney Leon Kallam.

Officers went to the 400 block of Glovenia Street around 7:30 p.m. in reference to shots fired. Arriving officers found Kallam with multiple gunshot wounds lying in the road.

Eden police chief Greg Light says the shooting may be connected to five other shootings in Eden over the last week.

Corey Lamar Keen, 25, is wanted in connection with those shootings.

One shooting happened at about 5:30 a.m. Sunday at a home in the 1300 block of Carolina Avenue, according to an Eden police press release.

At about 11:20 p.m. Saturday, police were called to the 400 block of Monroe Street in reference to shots fired into a home.

Police were also called to a home in the 200 block of Short Morgan Road shortly before 9:30 p.m. Friday.

Then, about two hours later, police were called to the 600 block of Flynn Street in reference to a shooting into a home.

Nobody was hurt in those four shootings, but police believe they are all connected to a shooting at Petty’s Mini Mart on Morgan Road on Wednesday.

A man suffered non-life-threatening gunshot wounds in the shooting at Petty’s Mini Mart.

Anyone with information about Kallam's death is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at (336) 349-9683.