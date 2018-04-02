× Man arrested in shooting at Eden gas station; shooting may be tied to others

EDEN, N.C. – Police have arrested a man in connection to a shooting at an Eden gas station on Wednesday that resulted in one man being injured.

Corey Lamar Keen was arrested Monday afternoon and charged with one count of attempted murder, according to an Eden police press release.

A man suffered non-life-threatening gunshot wounds in the shooting at Petty’s Mini Mart on Morgan Road on Wednesday.

Deputies said that shooting may be connected to multiple other shootings in Eden over the last week, including a fatal one on Sunday.

Keen has only been charged in connection to the shooting at Petty’s Mini Mart.

At about 7:30 p.m. Sunday, officers were called to the 400 block of Glovenia Street where 37-year-old Rodney Leon Kallam was pronounced dead after being found with multiple gunshot wounds.

There are four other shootings, none of which resulted in injuries.

One happened at about 5:30 a.m. Sunday at a home in the 1300 block of Carolina Avenue, according to an Eden police press release.

At about 11:20 p.m. Saturday, police were called to the 400 block of Monroe Street in reference to shots fired into a home.

Police were also called to a home in the 200 block of Short Morgan Road shortly before 9:30 p.m. Friday.

Then, about two hours later, police were called to the 600 block of Flynn Street in reference to a shooting into a home.

Keen turned himself in and was jailed in Rockingham County under a $1 million secured bond and has court planned for later this month.