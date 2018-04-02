× Man accused of sexually assaulting woman multiple times at Burlington home

BURLINGTON, N.C. — Police have arrested a man accused of sexually assaulting a woman multiple times at a Burlington home.

Jose Alberto Morales, 25, has been jailed under a $750,000 secured bond on charges of second-degree forcible rape, assault on a female and first-degree kidnapping.

Police were called to a home at 1240 West Webb Avenue shortly before 7:30 p.m. Saturday where the victim told officers she was lured inside.

The victim said she was sexually and physically assaulted, resulting in injuries to both herself and the suspect. She was treated and released from Alamance Regional Medical Center.

Police arrested Morales, who investigators said has been using aliases and fake identification documents. Authorities are still investigating his real name.

Anyone with any information can call Burlington police at (336) 229-3500, Alamance County-Wide Crimestoppers at (336) 229-7100 or text 8398 to 274637 for a text-a-tip method, both with possible cash rewards.