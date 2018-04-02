Lexington church, relatives continue search for missing historic statue

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LEXINGTON, N.C. -- Each grave site and tombstone in the cemetery at the Pilgrim Reformed Church in Lexington is a part of Davidson County history.

However, for nearly three years, one of its longest standing statues has been missing.

“To take something from a child like that. Something that was supposed to be watching over a child. It's really a sad situation,” Rev. Richard Moore said.

Alta Leonard was just 15 when she died from an illness in the early 1900s. She, along with many of her relatives, were buried at the cemetery.

Her family, placed a wingless angel on her grave. However, back in 2015, church members noticed that the 800-pound statue vanished.

“You can see where it had been effectively cut from the base,” Moore said.

“It just makes me so angry to think how low can you be to go into a cemetery and vandalize it,” Myers said.

Moore says there was an extensive search when it was first reported missing.

Three years later, while an angel with wings now guards the grave, the search for the original maker has never stopped.

“I mean, this is something that cannot be replaced,” said Myers.

The Davidson County Sheriff's Office says right now, they don't have any new leads.

Moore encourages anyone with information to reach out to the church or the sheriff's office.