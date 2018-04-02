Iguanas found shot with arrows in Florida

DAVIE, Fla. — Some Florida residents are upset after multiple iguanas were found shot with arrows, WSVN reports.

Davie resident Pamela Baggleman said she’s noticed iguanas walking around with arrows sticking through their throats and heads.

“They’re making these animals suffer,” Baggleman said. “If they hit them in the throat, they can’t eat, they can’t drink. The worst part is we watch them jump into the water, and the arrow that I have here gets caught in the weeds, and they drown.”

She and other local residents have called police and Florida wildlife services, but they say the iguanas are still being targeted.

Now, they’re worried the “disturbed” person responsible will move from iguanas to neighborhood pets.

According to the Orlando Sentinel, killing iguanas is not illegal — as long as the method used is not considered cruel.

