Greensboro teachers show their extracurricular favorite activities at ‘Passion Day’

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- At Alamance Elementary School, it's a lesson in passion. Principal Eric Taylor asked his teachers a simple question, "What would you do if you were not teaching elementary school?" Their answers lead to a special event they are calling Passion Day.

Students get to see what their teachers enjoy doing other than teaching. There were demonstrations ranging from cheerleading and jewelry-making to cooking and music and horseback riding. The teachers say it's a break from the normal.

"We're used to working with one group of children all the time and I think this gives us the opportunity to work with all the ages in our school which we don't get to do very often, which it allows the older children to be good examples for the younger children," said kindergarten teacher Joanna Whitesell.

Principal Taylor agrees.

"This is a win-win for our teachers to get to do what they love," he said. "A win-win for our students to get to learn things that they have a high interest in."

The event was so popular they plan to hold "Passion Day" again next year.