Greensboro police arrest, charge man with assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill

GREENSBORO, N.C. – A man arrested during a traffic stop in Greensboro has been moved from the hospital to jail.

Courtney Baskins was jailed under a $1 million bond on charges of assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill and connection to his encounter with officer Dwayne Diaz.

Baskins is also facing a charge of possession of a firearm by a felon.

Police said he is considered a suspect in a shooting on Baker Avenue one week ago that ended with 16-year-old Zoe Fleming being killed.

Channay Ericka Morehead, 27, of Greensboro, is charged with first-degree murder in the girl’s death.

Baskins was also wanted for probation violations.