Greensboro police arrest, charge man with assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill
GREENSBORO, N.C. – A man arrested during a traffic stop in Greensboro has been moved from the hospital to jail.
Courtney Baskins was jailed under a $1 million bond on charges of assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill and connection to his encounter with officer Dwayne Diaz.
Baskins is also facing a charge of possession of a firearm by a felon.
Police said he is considered a suspect in a shooting on Baker Avenue one week ago that ended with 16-year-old Zoe Fleming being killed.
Channay Ericka Morehead, 27, of Greensboro, is charged with first-degree murder in the girl’s death.
Baskins was also wanted for probation violations.
36.072635 -79.791975