× Eden man wanted on various charges involving kidnapping, assault

WENTWORTH, N.C. — Deputies in Rockingham County are looking for a man wanted on multiple charges, including kidnapping and assault.

The Rockingham County Sheriff’s Office is seeking Matthew Lee Martin on arrest warrants for felonious first-degree kidnapping, assault on a female and communicating threats.

Authorities have not released any details about the accusations against the suspect.

Anyone who has any information on the whereabouts of the 31-year-old Eden man can the Rockingham County Sheriff’s Office at (336) 634-3232 or Rockingham County Crime Stoppers at (336) 349-9683.