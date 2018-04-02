× Deputies identify woman killed, man injured in shooting at Randolph County mobile home park

LEVEL CROSS, N.C. – One woman is dead and a man is in the hospital after a shooting at a Randolph County mobile home park on Monday.

Dustin Ricky Wilkie, 28, is accused of killing his girlfriend, 30-year-old Dana Annette Foster, according to the Randolph County Sheriff’s Office.

Neighbors called 911 after hearing two gunshots from a home at Suggs Mobile Home Park on U.S. Highway 220 Business in Level Cross at about 10:30 a.m.

The neighbors found the suspect and victim injured and unconscious, according to deputies.

Emergency responders pronounced the victim dead at the scene. The suspect was taken to a hospital with life-threatening-injuries.