Davidson County man accused of knocking child out of high chair, assaulting woman on Easter

DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. — A Davidson County man has been charged with child abuse and assaulting a woman on Easter, according to a press release.

Deputies with the Davidson County Sheriff’s Office went to a home on Wilson Lane in Linwood in reference to a domestic assault.

Following an investigation, 36-year-old Travis Adam Miller was arrested for allegedly knocking a young child out of a high chair and putting a knife to a woman’s throat.

Miller has been charged with assault on a female, assault with a deadly weapon, child abuse and interfering with emergency communications.

He was taken to the Davidson County Jail without bond. He has a May 17 court date.