Couple plans to remarry half-century after divorce

LEXINGTON, Ky. — A half-century after getting divorced, a Kentucky couple plans to get married again, according to the Lexington Herald-Leader.

Harold Holland, 83, and 78-year-old Lillian Barnes will exchange wedding vows again on April 14.

The couple was first married in 1955 and had five children together. In 1967, they split up and eventually got married to other people.

But after both of their spouses died in 2015, they attended a family reunion together and began talking remarriage.

“We decided we want to walk the last mile together,” Holland said of the marriage.

Their grandson will perform the ceremony at a local Baptist church.