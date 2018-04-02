Convenience store clerk accused of fatally shooting teen for stealing a beer

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MEMPHIS, Tenn. -- A Tennessee convenience store clerk is accused of fatally shooting a 17-year-old for stealing a beer, according to WREG.

Anwar Ghazali, 28, has been charged with first-degree murder in the death of Dorian Harris.

According to arrest warrants, Ghazali chased Harris after he stole a beer from Top Stop Shop Thursday night. He then allegedly shot him from behind.

Harris was found dead two days later next to a woman's home.

A witness told police that Ghazali walked back into the store after the shooting and said, "I think I shot him."

Ghazali never called police after the shooting.

"You don't have any reason to be shooting no kids," said neighbor Joenathan Grenberry.

The 28-year-old has been arrested and charged with murder after admitting to the shooting.