Bullied boy adopts kitty with same cleft lip, rare eye condition

A 7-year-old Oklahoma boy born with two rare conditions drove with his family to Minnesota to adopt a cat with the same conditions.

Madden was born with heterochromia iridum, which is different colored eyes, and a cleft lip.

Madden’s mother, Christina Humphries, wrote in a post for blogging site Love What Matters that the friendship was meant to be after a friend in a “cleft moms” Facebook group shared a picture of the cat.

“They were destined to be best friends,” she said. “Funny how a pet can make you feel less alone.”

Madden first made headlines when he went viral in an anti-bullying video. In the video, he celebrated his differences and reminded others to be kind.

With help from friends, the family took the trip to Minnesota to pick up the kitten.

“We’re usually not spontaneous people, but we knew that we were meant to love this kitty,” Christina said. “Moon, the kitty, and Madden are the perfect companions for each other.”

Love What Matters shared Humphreys’ story on Facebook, which received more than 26,000 likes.

The pair has been inseparable ever since.