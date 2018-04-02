Atlanta college celebrates the legacy of Martin Luther King

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Atlanta – April 4 marks 50 years since a gunman killed Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

Morehouse College played a critical role in the development of the civil rights leader’s perspectives on non-violence and equality.

“Our mission is to education men with disciplined minds to lead lives of leadership and service with a special responsibility for the stewardship of the Black community, history and culture,” said Morehouse College President Dr. David Thomas.

King enrolled in Morehouse in 1944. He was 15 years old. He graduated with a bachelor’s degree in sociology in 1948.

The school is home to a collection of speeches, correspondence, and other items that belonged to King. The materials can be seen throughout various parts of campus.

“The Morehouse College Martin Luther King Junior Collection is an archive that consists of over 13,000 items, many of them are originals,” said Dr. Vicki Crawford, director of the collection. “It’s a springboard, a platform for inspiring young people, especially the millennial generation.”

The collection is used as a tool to guide students and visitors through Dr. King’s contributions.

“It’s a really outstanding opportunity to engage in higher-level scholarship and think about the relevancy of Dr. King today, “ Lewis Miles, a senior and Thomasville native, told FOX8’s Kerry Charles.

For decades now, the college has worked to honor one of its most notable graduates. The Morehouse College MLK Jr. International Chapel was dedicated in 1978. The campus venue hosts classes and events aimed at teaching ethics, equality and engagement.

“This is probably is widely believed to be the most prominent religious memorial to Dr. King on the planet,” said Dr. Lawrence Carter, Sr., dead of the chapel. “What he stood for is worth preserving and globalizing. So, here we globalize the social justice orientation of Martin Luther King for the benefit of all humanity.”

Dr. Carter says the effort is personal.

“Mrs. King said to me, the first summer I was here, she wanted to keep her husband’s theology and ability to interpret from a theological perspective social issues alive in the ministry of [the international chapel].”

Dr. King served Morehouse College as a visiting professor. He was also on the board of trustees.