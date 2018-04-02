2-year-old boy dies after taking pills at grandmother’s house, police say

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. -- Police said a two-year-old Virginia boy died after ingesting medication at his grandmother’s house Friday afternoon, according to WTVR.

Lt. Richard Brown with the Henrico Police Department said the two-year-old swallowed up to 12 adult-dosage pills before he was transported to VCU Medical Center where he died.

Officials said his body has been transported to the medical examiner’s office to determine his exact cause of death.

The family’s spokesperson, Ricky Johnson, said he could not provide additional information since Kejon Edwards’ death is still under investigation.

“We suffered a loss and we are just asking that you pray for this family and pray for this community,” said Johnson with the Ricky Johnson and Friends Foundation. “The family is asking for privacy right now, while we try to figure this out. We’re just lost for words right now.”?

Neighbors said the victim has two siblings.

“It’s a tragedy and I’m going to miss him,” one neighbor said.

Officers said the incident remains under investigation. There has been no word if anyone will face charges in connection with Kejon’s death.