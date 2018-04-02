× 1 dead, 1 hospitalized after shooting in Randolph County

RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. — One person was killed and another hospitalized in a shooting in Randolph County Monday morning, according to Capt. J. Chabot with the Randolph County Sheriff’s Office.

The shooting happened at the Suggs Mobile Home Park on U.S. Highway 220 Business in Level Cross.

Deputies say the shooting involved a man and woman in a domestic relationship but are not saying which person was killed.

The condition of the person taken to the hospital is unknown.